Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 7
Jason Allen Smiling, 38, Brooksville, arrested Aug. 7 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Denziel Xavier Delontie Thomas, 30, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 7 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Robert James Grah, 49, Floral City, arrested Aug. 7 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $5,000.
Ty Jacob De Weese, 28, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 7 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Bryan Eugene Taylor Tellgren II, 20, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 7 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Terrell Devon Cobb, 32, Tampa, arrested Aug. 7 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Nicholas Curtis Rittenhouse, 35, Inverness, arrested Aug. 7 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Joshua James Obremski, 42, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 7 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Stanley Robert Stapinski, 33, Inverness, arrested Aug. 7 for felony possession of controlled substance and Citrus County warrant. Bond $2,500.
Daryl Lewis Haulish, 36, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 7 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $4,184.
Thomas Ray Voelker, 30, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 7 for driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
