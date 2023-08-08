Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Aug. 5
- Cody Wade Haines, 24, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 5 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied. Bond $1,000.
- Richard Laron Miller, 45, Inverness, arrested Aug. 5 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Nicholas Dean Vangorder, 36, Inverness, arrested Aug. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Erik Ochoa, 42, Tyler, arrested Aug. 5 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Ian Daniel Phillips, 25, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 5 for arson/dwelling or building/people present first degree. Bond $10,000.
- Virginia Elisabeth Stoltz, 20, Ocala, arrested Aug. 5 for arson/dwelling or building/people present first degree. Bond $10,000.
- Joseph William Dore, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 5 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Samuel Patrick Beck, 34, Clearwater, arrested Aug. 5 for felony possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $11,000.
- Alberto Ballesteros, 59, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 5 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
- Veronica Marie Sorenson, 39, Floral City, arrested Aug. 5 for three misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
- Raymond Rainer Valdivia, 52, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 5 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,670.
- Cody Michael Johnston, 31, Floral City, arrested Aug. 5 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $500.
- Daniel Eric Coon, 47, Inverness, arrested Aug. 5 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Scott Sidney Wilson, 63, Hernando, arrested Aug. 5 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- Jeffrey Lee Robbins, 40, Inverness, arrested Aug. 5 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent offense. Bond $10,000.
Arrests from Aug. 6
- Jordan Jeanne Willard, 18, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 6 for felony grand theft ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000) recreational vehicle. Bond $5,000.
- Diwantie Christina Ramdooiar, 44, Ocala, arrested Aug. 6 for misdemeanor DUI and refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal. Bond $2,000.
- Janet Lynn Ross, 54, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 6 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Brian Russell Brelsford, 54, Hernando, arrested Aug. 6 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,000.
- Todd Alexander Varhol, 40, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 6 for felony aggravated stalking - credible threat with intent, criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000), written/electronic threat to kill or do bodily harm to another/conduct mass shooting/act of terrorism, drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of two-way communication device. Bond $22,000.
- Michael Raymond Superty, 46, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 6 for misdemeanor criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $1,000.
- Tyler Storm Ingraham, 22, Inverness, arrested Aug. 6 for writ of bodily attachment, misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,770.
- Chloe Lane Dollar, 21, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 6 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jason Allen Smiling, 38, Brooksville, arrested Aug. 6 for misdemeanor display/represent ID card not issues to person as his/hers own. Bond $1,000.
- Mathew Gord, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 6 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $2,000.
- Matthew Lucas Wade, 35, Brooksville, arrested Aug. 6 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
