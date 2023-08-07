Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 3
Joel Oluwabukunmi Onatunde, 23, Sanford, arrested Aug. 3 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Bruce Tiffton Woods Jr., 30, Newberry, arrested Aug. 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
John L. Andrew, 35, St. Petersburg, arrested Aug. 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Steven Ray Stokes, 28, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 3 for misdemeanor domestic battery and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Yutonia Lavette White, 51, Ocala, arrested Aug. 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Eric Borgersen, 40, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 3 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Tricia Marie Maro, 31, DOC, arrested Aug. 3 for borrowed for court. No bond.
George Eli Bishop, 40, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Christian Thomas Testagrose, 23, Hernando, arrested Aug. 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Christopher Allen Baldwin, 49, Citrus Springs, arrested Aug. 3 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
Eliot Louis Bishop, 39, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 3 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
Nicole Marie Telesca, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 3 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Aug. 4
Nicholas Thomas Marek, 38, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 4 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Jake Alan Gardner, 29, Hernando, arrested Aug. 4 for felony burglary/becomes armed with explosive or other dangerous weapon, grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), grand theft (firearm), fraudulent use of credit cards/more than two times in six months or $100 or more, possession of controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond $38,000.
Jessica Lynne Gosson, 32, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 4 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
Matthew James McKeown, 37, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 4 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $2,000.
Michael Justin Mocek, 44, Inverness, arrested Aug. 4 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Kaleb Leigh Cameron, 22, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 4 for felony battery causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/permanent disfigurement. Bond $2,000.
Darra Ann Deshea Lee, 31, Floral City, arrested Aug. 4 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Crime reports provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office are public record.
