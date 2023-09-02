Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 28
Damien Lane King, 42, Ocala, arrested Aug. 28 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $500.
Elicia Beth Canfield, 47, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 28 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Iyerton Sun-Jay Holmes, 31, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 28 for aggravated battery on pregnant victim (bodily injury). No bond.
Dominic Jarrell Overstreet, 38, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 28 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $1,000.
Susanna Elizabeth Swan, 55, Hernando, arrested Aug. 28 for workers’ comp fraud – knowingly present oral/written statement for claim of payment. Bond $5,000.
Andrue Paul Short, 37, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 28 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Travis Dean Harscher, 38, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 28 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Leon Bernard Robertson, 45, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 28 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $670.
Davie Wayne Jones, 41, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 28 for misdemeanor attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it. Bond $500.
Matthew Tyler Huggins, 27, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 28 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Aug. 29
Joseph Allen Dickerson, 45, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 29 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Meghan Mary Cole, 27, Inverness, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Joseph Domenech, 19, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 29 for felony battery, criminal mischief ($1,000 or more) and burglary of occupied structure. Bond $18,000.
Luis Adalberto Gonzalez Jr., 32, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor reckless driving and resist officer without violence. Bond $1,500.
Malachi Lee Cooks, 20, Citrus Springs, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Lorri Elizabeth Hartman, 35, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 29 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Frank Ray Leslie, 46, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 29 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Stephen Donovan Whitaker, 61, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor disorderly intoxication. Bond $500.
Krystal Dawn Rose, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 29 for felony travel to meet minor after use of any electronic means to attempt to seduce/solicit/lure/entice. Bond $5,000.
Jacob Michael Rose, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 29 for felony use any electronic means to seduce/solicit/lure child to commit crime, travel to meet minor after use of any electronic means to attempt to seduce/solicit/lure/entice, transmit material/info harmful to minors – victim is society and sex offender failure to report electronic email. No bond.
Arrests from Aug. 30
Krystal Dawn Rose, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 30 for misdemeanor fail to register as a felon within 48 hours following conviction of felony in Florida. Bond $500.
Teresa May Davis, 48, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 30 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
Anthony Scafford Outar, 62, Hernando, arrested Aug. 30 for human trafficking – commercial sexual activity – child under 18 or mentally defective/incapacitated, sexual battery or injure sexual organs (victim under 12, defendant 18 or older), sex battery on 12+ without consent (victim physically helpless), person 18+ commit sexual battery on person 12-18 years of age without consent and without force, lewd and lascivious molestation – offender 18 or older victim less than 12 years old, lewd and lascivious molestation – offender 18 or older victim 12 or older but 16 years old, and tamper with victim/witness without testimony/information. No bond.
Richard Steven Garrett Jr., 52, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 30 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $51,000.
Matthew Allan Oswald, 40, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 30 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Jeremy Ryan Shumans, 28, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 30 for fugitive from justice and misdemeanor criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). No bond.
Efrain Aguilar Bartolon, 27, Apopka, arrested Aug. 30 for false and fraudulent insurance claim less than $20,000. Bond $5,000.
Austin John Sellars, 28, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 30 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Bert Clifford Cole IV, 41, Inverness, arrested Aug. 30 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Isiah Joel Washington, 51, Hernando, arrested Aug. 30 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
John Tyzbir, 69, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 30 for DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
