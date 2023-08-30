Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 27
Rashard Rickardo Sappleton, 33, Citrus Springs, arrested Aug. 27 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance occupied. Bond $1,000.
Jay Kenneth Wasden, 54, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 27 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
Jeffrey Lee Robbins, 40, Inverness, arrested Aug. 27 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent offense. Bond $10,000.
Koryana Bryel Lawler, 18, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 27 for two counts juvenile pick up order. No bond.
Pedro Fransico Reyes, 24, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 27 for aggravated battery on pregnant victim (minor or no injury). No bond.
John Mark Cutler, 40, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 27 for aggravated battery intentionally causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement and battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree. No bond.
Katheryn Danielle Bryant, 34, Citrus Springs, arrested Aug. 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
