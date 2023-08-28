Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Aug. 25
- Christopher Michael Little, 42, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 25 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Jonathan Charles Buckingham, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 25 for county ordinance possess alcoholic beverage in park/recreation area/school/in city limits. Bond $500.
- Benjamin Weston Cummings, 33, DOC, arrested Aug. 25 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Matthew Lee Warren, 38, Greenville, arrested Aug. 25 for sex offender fail to report to sheriff's office within 48 hours of vacate/relocate residence. No bond.
- Andy Ray Ellzey, 50, Bushnell, arrested Aug. 25 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- Michelle Lee Richmond, 50, Lake Panasoffkee, arrested Aug. 25 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Harry Hawkins III, 55, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 25 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
- Codie Lane Greer, 28, Hampton, arrested Aug. 25 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Arrests from Aug. 26
- Harvick John Lacey, 19, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 26 for misdemeanor possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21. No bond.
- Jairo E. Contreras Martinez, 28, Naples, arrested Aug. 26 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
- Jacob Glenn Munger, 35, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 26 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Tiffany Lynn Morgan, 38, Hernando, arrested Aug. 26 for felony retail theft $750 or more. Bond $2,000.
- Quincy Wayne Allen, 40, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 26 for felony resist officer without violence and possession of controlled substance. Bond $3,000.
- Robert Louis Stewart, 31, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 26 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Joshua Kurtis Gibbs, 39, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 26 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
- Caynun Case Stansbury, 19, Inverness, arrested Aug. 26 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). No bond.
- Koryana Bryel Lawler, 18, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 26 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Joseph Scott Papson, 45, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 26 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
- Amanda Leanne Vander Kelen, 34, Chicago, arrested Aug. 26 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance occupied and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
