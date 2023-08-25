Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 24
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 8:44 pm
Matthew Lucas Wade, 35, Inverness, arrested Aug. 24 for assault intent threat to do violence, trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,500.
Brian James Boyington, 31, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 24 for felony domestic battery by strangulation significant injury and kidnapping with intent to commit/commission any felony. No bond.
Catherine Packer, 51, Inverness, arrested Aug. 24 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Susan Ann Ferrigno, 60, Hernando, arrested Aug. 24 for violation of injunction by committing an act of stalking against the petitioner. Bond $5,000.
Daniel Charles Morrow, 61, Inverness, arrested Aug. 24 for violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
