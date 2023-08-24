Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Aug. 23
- Christopher Michael Hampton, 50, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 23 for violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Dawn Civil Dietrich, 64, Inverness, arrested Aug. 23 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Joshua Trey Steven Lapuma, 36, Hernando, arrested Aug. 23 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
- Jasmine Marie Dollar, 25, Floral City, arrested Aug. 23 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Karen Elaine Fugate, 44, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 23 for fraudulent use of credit cards/more than two times in six months or $100 or more. Bond $2,000.
- Jeffrey Michael Wolcott, 46, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 23 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
- David James Best, 69, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 23 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.