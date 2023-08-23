Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 21
Guillermo Zamites Diaz, 32, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 21 for operating vehicle without valid drivers license. Bond $500.
Randi Jo Lovett, 40, Inverness, arrested Aug. 21 for felony remove/destroy/alter/tamper with/damage operation of electronic monitoring device and misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Marcus Darren Wilson, 39, Inverness, arrested Aug. 21 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety, driving while license suspended or revoked and resist officer without violence. Bond $8,000.
Jayden Christopher Sexton, 19, Gainesville, arrested Aug. 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Kimberly Lynn Morse, 53, Inverness, arrested Aug. 21 for nuisance injurious to health. No bond.
Dawn Civil Dietrich, 64, Inverness, arrested Aug. 21 for discarded/abandoned appliance with door (unsecured, hazard) no child injury or death. No bond.
Charlinda Nichole Harper, 30, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 21 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
Starr Ann Gibson, 51, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 21 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Aug. 22
Kenneth Laverne Skinner, 45, Bakersfield, arrested Aug. 22 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Kristian D’Angelou Edwards, 20, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 22 for misdemeanor loiter/prowl at time or in manner not usual to lawful citizen. Bond $500.
Walter Rivera, 60, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 22 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Christopher Aubrey Harney, 35, Citrus Springs, arrested Aug. 22 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Kaylynn Alyssa Rogers, 31, Inverness, arrested Aug. 22 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Sleigh Dorrier, 23, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 22 for felony person 18+ commit sexual battery on person 12-18 years of age without consent and without force. Bond $10,000.
Alexandria Leah Murphy, 33, DOC, arrested Aug. 22 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Brent Nicholas Burke, 38, Hernando, arrested Aug. 22 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Courtney Leigh Livengood, 35, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 22 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Alexander Scott Dassler, 27, Lakewood, arrested Aug. 22 for misdemeanor no motor vehicle registration/vehicle no registered and driving while license suspended and revoked. Bond $1,000.
Gabriel Dan Fullmer, 20, Fort Lauderdale, arrested Aug. 22 for out-of-county warrant. No bond.
Marcus Darren Wilson, 39, Delray Beach, arrested Aug. 22 for two counts battery, burglary with battery and burglary of occupied residence. No bond.
Todd Ryan Aste, 41, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 22 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
