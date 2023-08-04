Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 2
Robert James Pustelnik, 33, Berwyn, arrested Aug. 2 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Cody Jon Hartman, 30, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 2 for felony possession with intent to fell certain drugs or prescription drugs without a prescription, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin/fentanyl), trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $61,000.
Chester Lee McWhorter Jr., 69, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 2 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Blaide Elijah Garrett, 19, Floral City, arrested Aug. 2 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Charlene Elaine Waldrop, 24, Tampa, arrested Aug. 2 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Eboney Rose Bishop, 37, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 2 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Maliek Devon Jamane Kelly, 26, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 2 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, criminal mischief ($1,000 or more) and resist officer without violence. Bond $13,000.
Kevin James Ford, 37, Inverness, arrested Aug. 2 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $5,000.
Ryan Patrick Groom, 35, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 2 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Kimberly Ann Scull, 44, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 2 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Kaylee Cumi Henderson, 30, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 2 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence, drug paraphernalia, falsely identify or give false name to LEO and two counts failure to appear. No bond.
