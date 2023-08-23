Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 19
Sabastian James Riley, 19, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 19 for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Cassandra Renee Putnam, 40, Hernando, arrested Aug. 19 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Michael Anthony Hogan, 38, Inverness, arrested Aug. 19 for felony possession of controlled substance and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $3,000.
Douglas Jay Potts, 35, Hernando, arrested Aug. 19 for felony retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750), fraudulent use of credit cards/more than two times in six months or $100 or more and possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,500.
Arrests from Aug. 20
Talon Brandon Beemer, 25, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 20 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Vernon Phillip Hembree, 45, Floral City, arrested Aug. 20 for felony possession of controlled substance and violation of probation. No bond.
Christopher Lee Carreras, 34, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 20 for DUI, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Anthony Desean Wilkerson, 27, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 20 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Timothy Joseph Watson, 67, Inverness, arrested Aug. 20 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Daniel Paul McKeown, 39, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 20 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $7,000.
Johny Ramon Lopez, 40, Inverness, arrested Aug. 20 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $570.
Daniel Robert Wessel, 36, Hernando, arrested Aug. 20 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $12,000.
Faustino Alfredo Valladares, 66, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 20 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $5,000.
Tammy Sue Meredith, 47, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 20 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Paula Joan McKillen, 52, Inverness, arrested Aug. 20 for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Anthony Allan Pacheco, 27, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 20 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $5,000.
Justin Miles Skuta, 46, Floral City, arrested Aug. 20 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
