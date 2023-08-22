Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 17
Kaileen Finess Behrens-Hoskins, 37, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 17 for writ of bodily attachment, felony possession of controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond $6,184.
Stephanie Anne Walls, 31, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 17 for felony possession of controlled substance and writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
Marvin Charleston Harshman Jr., 23, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 17 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Charles Matthew Griffith, 44, Inverness, arrested Aug. 17 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
Brian Reese Hamilton, 51, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 17 for two felony counts violation of probation. No bond.
Noah Andrew Fields, 22, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 17 for felony battery causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/permanent disfigurement. Bond $2,000.
Jeremy Martin Phillips, 34, Inverness, arrested Aug. 17 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft) and possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
Matthew Vincent Morin, 39, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Clifford Paul Stephens, 20, Inverness, arrested Aug. 17 for sex offender fail to re-register every three months. No bond.
Arrests from Aug. 18
Mark William Dolan, 53, Inverness, arrested Aug. 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Cody Keith Cheek, 29, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 18 for felony possession of controlled substance and violation of probation. No bond.
Nathaniel Michael Perry, 26, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 18 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
Gerald Polisky, 68, Inverness, arrested Aug. 18 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Justin Miles Skuta, 46, Floral City, arrested Aug. 18 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
Brandon Joseph Eckard, 24, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 18 for felony domestic battery by strangulation with significant injury and aggravated battery intentionally causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/permanent disfigurement. No bond.
Ashan Marquez Robinson, 18, Jacksonville, arrested Aug. 18 for felony battery on detention/commitment facility staff or a juvenile probation officer. Bond $2,000.
Robert Randall Strickland, 67, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 18 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Dante Anton Alexander, 35, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 18 for felony domestic battery by strangulation with significant injury. No bond.
Everett Ricky Dicks, 25, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 18 for battery and criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). No bond.
Tammy Liptak, 56, Inverness, arrested Aug. 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Andrew Bertie Franklin, 33, Floral City, arrested Aug. 18 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
Daniel Paul Heckman, 65, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 18 for DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Joseph Allen Adams, 39, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 18 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
