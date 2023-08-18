Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 16
Ishmael Gamond Peterson, 28, Reynoldsburg, arrested Aug. 16 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, domestic battery and criminal mischief ($1,000 or more). No bond.
Nicole Marie Sanders, 31, Inverness, arrested Aug. 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Carrie Jean Lettieri, 46, Inverness, arrested Aug. 16 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
Austin John Sellars, 28, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Harold Dwayne Monk, 53, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Charles Matthew Griffith, 44, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 16 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,678.
Caleb Vaughn Dosal, 19, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Bryant Forrest Fausnaught, 33, unknown, arrested Aug. 16 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Clayton Matthew Roessler, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 16 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Mark Anthony Daniel, 47, DOC, arrested Aug. 16 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Timothy Brian Dillon, 44, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 16 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $2,000.
Kinchen Taylor Black, 36, Inverness, arrested Aug. 16 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jessica Ann White, 40, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 16 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $10,000.
Daniel Paul Ott, 51, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 16 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $5,000.
Austin John Sellars, 28, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 16 for felony criminal use or possession of another’s personal identification information, auto theft, unlawful possession stolen debit/credit card and criminal use or possession of another’s personal identification information ($5,000-$50,000). Bond $27,000.
Neil Thomas Keller, 35, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 16 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Mardrice Treydonte Parker, 24, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 16 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Omar Galarza, 33, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 16 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, aggravated battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $40,000.
Christopher Allen Baldwin, 49, Inverness, arrested Aug. 16 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
