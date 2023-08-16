Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 14
John Michael Spurgeon, 41, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Mark Alan Eubanks Jr., 33, Port Richey, arrested Aug. 14 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Georgia Anna Ray, 47, Inverness, arrested Aug. 14 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
Randall Bruce Garn, 58, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 14 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Noah Michael White, 20, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 14 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Thomas George Botchie Jr., 63, Brooksville, arrested Aug. 14 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Cheryl Kissell, 75, Floral City, arrested Aug. 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Jessica Lamoine Demeyer, 40, Inverness, arrested Aug. 14 for three counts writ of bodily attachment. Bond $4,534.
Arrests from Aug. 15
Travis Alan Smith, 39, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 15 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Skyla Breeze Smith, 19, Inverness, arrested Aug. 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. Bond $1,000.
Colton Joseph Rupert, 25, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 15 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, trespass in structure or conveyance occupied and retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $4,500.
Kenneth Daniel Blanford, 57, Ocala, arrested Aug. 15 for violation of parole. No bond.
Rachel Pauline Smith, 33, Floral City, arrested Aug. 15 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Gabriel Dalton Gandy, 28, Hernando, arrested Aug. 15 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Dylan John Gonzalez, 27, Hudson, arrested Aug. 15 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Alexandre Nicolas Dalderete, 38, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 15 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Michael Paul Spoon, 56, Bradenton, arrested Aug. 15 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Ashley Rose Coe, 38, Brooksville, arrested Aug. 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jeffrey Job Hildebrandt Jr., 42, Webster, arrested Aug. 15 for battery. No bond.
Giovanni Martinez Robles, 29, Bushnell, arrested Aug. 15 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Travaughn Brooks, 31, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 15 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
Chloe Lane Dollar, 21, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Richard Allen Mills, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 15 for driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $2,000.
Dean Ray Ridley, 33, Inverness, arrested Aug. 15 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Jeremy Ryan Shumans, 28, Hazelhurst, arrested Aug. 15 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
