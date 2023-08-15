Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Aug. 11
- Narquevious Daijuan Jacobs, 18, Wildwood, arrested Aug. 11 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Desmond Alton McNeil, 16, Floral City, arrested Aug. 11 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- Calin Eulalia Nelson, 22, Hernando, arrested Aug. 11 for misdemeanor make false report of crime to LEO. Bond $1,000.
- Rachel Kathleen Brandel, 40, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 11 for remove/destroy/alter/tamper with/damage operation of electronic monitoring device, four felony counts and one misdemeanor count failure to appear. No bond.
- Jonthomas Roland Lore, 42, Land O' Lakes, arrested Aug. 11 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Scottie Lee Cross, 44, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 11 for remove/destroy/alter/tamper with/damage operation of electronic monitoring device. Bond $5,000.
- John Allan Pace, 60, Inverness, arrested Aug. 11 for felony vulgar indecent public nudity second offense. No bond.
- Edward Walter Zirkel, 34, St. Petersburg, arrested Aug. 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Amber Faith Peterson, 34, Inglis, arrested Aug. 11 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
- Alyssa Lee Bilozur, 21, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Wyatt Morgan Arnow, 26, Trenton, arrested Aug. 11 for felony fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, driving while license suspended or revoked, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer without violence. Bond $13,500.
- Kelly Jean Delmar, 26, Fort McCoy, arrested Aug. 11 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, aggravated battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, trafficking in +4 grams and drug paraphernalia. Bond $61,000.
Arrests from Aug. 12
- Stacy Lee Brown, 57, Floral City, arrested Aug. 12 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Thomas Nealand Noel, 39, Ocala, arrested Aug. 12 for adult pick up order. No bond.
- Jacob Ryan Simmons, 29, Hernando, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
- Michael Lawrence Defreese, 37, Hernando, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,500.
- James Christopher Boone, 46, Inverness, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor violation of probation and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). No bond.
- Toni Marie Holland, 52, Inverness, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Vanessa Lee Torres, 30, Brandon, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Carla R. Wellman, 34, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Mark Alan Eubanks Jr., 33, Port Richey, arrested Aug. 12 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Paul Joseph Daegling, 66, Leesburg, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
- Brandy Coleman, 46, Hernando, arrested Aug. 12 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Aug. 13
- Jeffery Michael Carl, 27, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 13 for felony battery, burglary with battery and possession of controlled substance. Bond $28,000.
- Michael Peter Hofeldt, 48, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 13 for felony burglary of unoccupied structure and petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $11,000.
- Zakary Craig Olson, 29, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 13 for felony trespass on posted construction site. Bond $2,000.
- Annalea Grace Owsley Brownlee, 27, Inverness, arrested Aug. 13 for felony trespass on posted construction site. Bond $2,000.
- Jacob Brian Robinson, 37, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $513.
- Mark Alan Eubanks Jr., 33, Port Richey, arrested Aug. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $1,513.
