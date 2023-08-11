Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Aug. 10
Stephen Neil Dutton, 62, Inverness, arrested Aug. 10 for misdemeanor leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more than $50 and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,500.
Christine Leigh Cleaver, 34, Williston, arrested Aug. 10 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance. Bond $5,000.
Richard Allen Binney, 61, Inverness, arrested Aug. 10 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Yvonne Juanita Beard, 57, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 10 for felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm. Bond $2,000.
Brian A. Boley, 29, Hernando, arrested Aug. 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
John Hoff Jr., 52, Inverness, arrested Aug. 10 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Joshua David Lee, 40, Inverness, arrested Aug. 10 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Rebecca Nelson Kelly, 72, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 10 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Brandon Paul Corle, 41, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 10 for felony no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered, driving while license suspended or revoked third offense, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,500.
Heather Lynne Duarte-Wright, 39, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 10 for felony trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin/fentanyl), trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $51,000.
Nicholas Jacob Habdas, 36, South Daytona, arrested Aug. 10 for fleeing/eluding LEO with agency insignia and lights with sirens, possession of controlled substance, trafficking in +4 grams (morphine/opium/oxycodone/heroin/fentanyl) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $30,000.
David William Lagasse, 37, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 10 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jesus Chavez, 22, Inverness, arrested Aug. 10 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Nicholas Isiah Owens, 18, Inverness, arrested Aug. 10 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
