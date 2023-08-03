Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Aug. 1
- Sean Edward Nail, 31, Findlay, arrested Aug. 1 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Marguerite Marie Keaton, 55, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 1 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Kyle Ray Lucas, 35, Beverly Hills, arrested Aug. 1 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Brent Thomas Spicer, 45, Floral City, arrested Aug. 1 for felony auto theft. Bond $2,000.
- Kristin Danielle Stacey, 31, Brooksville, arrested Aug. 1 for petit theft (value less than $100). Bond $500.
- Nancy Ellan Freda, 69, Inverness, arrested Aug. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- John Albert Imhoff Jr., 60, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 1 for willfully destroy/harvest regulated plants without permission from landowner or legal representative and without permit from department. No bond.
- Cassandra Renee Putnam, 40, Hernando, arrested Aug. 1 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
- John Charles Donnelly, 23, Inglis, arrested Aug. 1 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Verl Edward Stearns, 38, Inverness, arrested Aug. 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Jacob Mackenzie Garland, 26, Dunnellon, arrested Aug. 1 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
