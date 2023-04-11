Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from April 5
William Joe Gwinn, 59, Lecanto, arrested April 5 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $5,000.
Tyler John Flannigan, 30, Crystal River, arrested April 5 for misdemeanor petit theft. Bond $1,000.
Ace Lee Cannon, 51, Homosassa, arrested April 5 for two misdemeanor counts trespass after warning from principal/designee. Bond $10,000.
Priscilla Hope Lewis, 47, Homosassa, arrested April 5 for two misdemeanor counts trespass in structure or conveyance occupied. Bond $2,000.
Richard Deandre Henry, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested April 5 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
Larry Bryant Kilpatrick, 29, Crystal River, arrested April 5 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Julius Malyk Syheed Gardner, 20, Inverness, arrested April 5 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from April 6
Amanda Dawn Fredman, 35, Homosassa, arrested April 6 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation. No bond.
Dawn Marie Cooper, 44, Crystal River, arrested April 6 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Cody Tyler Reed, 18, Homosassa, arrested April 6 for felony auto theft and deal in stolen property by use of internet – property value more than $300. Bond $4,000.
Elizabeth Ann Marie House, 27, Inverness, arrested April 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Billie Michael Dyson, 18, Fort Myers, arrested April 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Tammy Liptak, 55, Inverness, arrested April 6 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Cameron Gage Mansfield, 18, Homosassa, arrested April 6 for felony written/electronic threat to kill or do bodily harm to another/conduct mass shooting/act of terrorism. No bond.
Arrests from April 7
Nathan Ryan Zolman, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested April 7 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Amy Nicole Anderkin, 43, Homosassa, arrested April 7 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $2,000.
Anthony Lynn Adams, 45, Crystal River, arrested April 7 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery with one prior conviction for battery and aggravated assault on persons 65 years of age or older second degree. Bond $9,000.
Jasmyn Parkinson, 36, Brooksville, arrested April 7 for out of county warrant and pick up order. No bond.
Stephanie Lynn Yates-Curry, 35, Homosassa, arrested April 7 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance and two felony counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $18,000.
Corey Lee Derrick, 24, Crystal River, arrested April 7 for felony petit theft. Bond $2,000.
Trevor Dean McCoy, 21, Beverly Hills, arrested April 7 for flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disregard for safety. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from April 8
Kimberly Lynn Flood, 40, Homosassa, arrested April 8 for two counts adult pick up order. No bond.
Keith Mark Woegens, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested April 8 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
Michael Clarence Bagley Jr., 32, Homosassa, arrested April 8 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery, and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $15,000.
Timothy Patrick Leahy, 47, Dunnellon, arrested April 8 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $500.
Timothy Wilson Dunn, 26, Beverly Hills, arrested April 8 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Deborah Lynne Dunn, 66, Beverly Hills, arrested April 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation and domestic battery. No bond.
Clifford Brendan Michael Belcher, 18, Inverness, arrested April 8 for two misdemeanor counts trespass other property after warning and two misdemeanor counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Susan Marie Fantino, 53, Dunnellon, arrested April 8 for DUI and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $6,000.
Suzanne Louise Craddock, 68, Inverness, arrested April 8 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Clint James Livers, 27, Floral City, arrested April 8 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
John Lester Deidesheimer, 51, Crystal River, arrested April 8 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from April 9
Jason Jay Riley, 44, Crystal River, arrested April 9 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
