Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from April 30
Michael Joseph Sawyer, 49, Inverness, arrested April 30 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $5,000.
Tyler James Grimison, 30, Homosassa, arrested April 30 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Kathleen Marie Kiernan, 41, Beverly Hills, arrested April 30 for misdemeanor DUI and upon first conviction for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked for any of the underlying violations of (A)1-6. Bond $2,000.
Jeremy Miles Bunker, 30, Citrus Springs, arrested April 30 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Dmitry Bezruk Oestreich, 27, Crystal River, arrested April 30 for burglary of unoccupied residence. Bond $10,000.
Jason Michael Harris, 27, Crystal River, arrested April 30 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Daniel Robert Parker, 35, Hernando, arrested April 30 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
Guy Gary Howard, 45, Inverness, arrested May 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Gregg David Atkisson, 36, Beverly Hills, arrested May 1 for felony battery, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer without violence. Bond $7,000.
Richard Edward Moore, 66, Inverness, arrested May 1 for misdemeanor no motor vehicle registration/vehicle not registered and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $2,000.
Justin Wiley II, 23, Crystal River, arrested May 1 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Deseraye Shanice Ford, 30, Homosassa, arrested May 1 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Ian Stephen Seilhamer, 46, Inverness, arrested May 1 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and felony violation of probation. No bond.
