Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from April 3
Angela Ann Middlesworth, 30, Crystal River, arrested April 3 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
Jimmy Hunter Burke, 26, Homosassa, arrested April 3 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Kenton A. Thompson, 34, Jacksonville, arrested April 3 for two counts writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,356.
Kresha Marie Wilkes, 44, Inverness, arrested April 3 for two misdemeanor counts failure to appear. No bond.
Mary Josephine Cox, 28, Webster, arrested April 3 for two felony counts failure to appear. No bond.
Frank Paim Pedro, 57, Dunnellon, arrested April 3 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
Alyssa Lee Bilozur, 21, Lecanto, arrested April 3 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
