Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from April 28
- Jesse James Kane, 26, Inverness, arrested April 28 for out-of-county warrant. Bond $2,000.
- Harry D. Toromanides, 42, Beverly Hills, arrested April 28 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Kyle Ray Lucas, 34, Beverly Hills, arrested April 28 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Jessica Rose Halverson, 49, Floral City, arrested April 28 for pick up order. No bond.
- Jeffery Carl Ponders, 60, DOC, arrested April 28 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Brandon Jeffery Debose, 38, Gainesville, arrested April 28 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,928.
- Edward Brinkman, 41, Lecanto, arrested April 28 for violation of parole. No bond.
- Dustin Sullenberger, 35, Hernando, arrested April 28 for violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- David Matthew Vickers, 46, Weeki Wachee, arrested April 28 for two felony counts of battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $10,000.
- Kaylee Cumi Henderson, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested April 28 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
- Justin Levi Hamilton, 32, Floral City, arrested April 28 for one felony count and one misdemeanor count failure to appear. No bond.
Arrests from April 29
- David Michael Casch, 39, Homosassa, arrested April 29 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,000.
- Christopher J. Natoli, 45, Hernando, arrested April 29 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Darren Lee Marriott, 44, Crystal River, arrested April 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Jamey Lee Harris, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested April 29 for misdemeanor petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
- Matthew Lucas Wade, 34, Inverness, arrested April 29 for felony burglary of occupied residence, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $22,000.
- Dakota Lane Judy, 27, Lecanto, arrested April 29 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Mykal Steven Davis, 44, Homosassa, arrested April 29 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Martin John Schumacher, 61, Floral City, arrested April 29 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.