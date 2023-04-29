Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from April 26
Carolyn Mae Sams, 41, Lecanto, arrested April 26 for driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. No bond.
David Hunter Morris, 48, Beverly Hills, arrested April 26 for two felony counts failure to appear. No bond.
Scott Andrew McKinzie, 47, Crystal River, arrested April 26 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Ellen Marie Littmann, 60, Summerfield, arrested April 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Clinton James Stiller II, 33, New Ellenton, arrested April 26 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,090.
Adrian Wesley Hall, 32, Crystal River, arrested April 26 for driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender. Bond $5,000.
Sean Patrick Douglass, 40, Homosassa, arrested April 26 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from April 27
Anthony Thomas Lombardi, 42, Hernando, arrested April 27 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $784.
Melinda Brooke Taylor, 30, Lakeland, arrested April 27 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Erik Thomas Abbott, 37, DOC, arrested April 27 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Mark Alan Hall, 56, Crystal River, arrested April 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Thomas Wayne Hale, 32, Homosassa, arrested April 27 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Morgan Evelyn McDaniel, 26, Floral City, arrested April 27 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
Lisa Bennett, 56, Hernando, arrested April 27 for felony torment/deprive/mutilate/kill and cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $47,000.
Marvin Corry Fussell, 40, Bushnell, arrested April 27 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $800.
Courtney Leigh Livengood, 35, Homosassa, arrested April 27 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Scott Anthony Powell, 27, Homosassa, arrested April 27 for misdemeanor DUI and resist officer without violence. Bond $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.