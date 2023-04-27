Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from April 25
Edward Matthew Kubica, 47, Inverness, arrested April 25 for felony domestic battery by strangulation with significant injury and hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Edward Matthew Kubica, 47, Inverness, arrested April 25 for felony domestic battery by strangulation with significant injury and hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
Thomas Ernest Caron, 59, Floral City, arrested April 25 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $1,000.
Ali Mae Duplantis, 24, Homosassa, arrested April 25 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond $10,000.
Dominic Richard Murray, 51, DOC, arrested April 25 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Johnny Everett Harless, 40, Homosassa, arrested April 25 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,184.
Jannet Dolors Fairfield, 36, Floral City, arrested April 25 for borrowed for court. No bond.
Zachary Pollock, 22, Homosassa, arrested April 25 for felony theft of controlled substance defined in 893.02. Bond $2,000.
Russell Chase Rankin, 56, Inverness, arrested April 25 for battery. No bond.
Jayson Isaiah Jennings, 18, Crystal River, arrested April 25 for felony carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. No bond.
Stephanie Anne Walls, 31, Crystal River, arrested April 25 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
Michael Lee England, 29, Homosassa, arrested April 25 for adult pick up order. No bond.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.