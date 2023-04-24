Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from April 21
John Edward Wallace, 36, Crystal River, arrested April 21 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
Joseph Anthony Engeland, 38, North Port, arrested April 21 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Michael Demaio, 32, Hernando, arrested April 21 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Deborah Lynne Dunn, 66, Beverly Hills, arrested April 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Samantha Jane Eileen Best, 30, Dunnellon, arrested April 21 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Hailee Danyell Brunk, 19, Homosassa, arrested April 21 for felony violation of probation. Bond $2,000.
Joseph Edward Moore, 52, Inverness, arrested April 21 for drug paraphernalia. No bond.
Josue Agustomata Rincon, 37, Ocala, arrested April 21 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $1,000.
Randall Sava, 24, Beverly Hills, arrested April 21 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $750.
Arrests from April 22
Carl Leo Patten, 52, Dunnellon, arrested April 22 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Garlan Ramsey, 46, Homosassa, arrested April 22 for felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II. Bond $5,000.
Erik Tristan Clifford, 27, Inverness, arrested April 22 for petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $500.
Daniel John Williamson, 37, Crystal River, arrested April 22 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,678.
Rhonda Louise Nazarenus, 50, Crystal River, arrested April 22 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Tiffany Lynn Morrissey, 31, Homosassa, arrested April 22 for misdemeanor domestic battery and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Larry William James, 60, Crystal River, arrested April 22 for misdemeanor trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from April 23
Michael Regalski, 65, Dunnellon, arrested April 23 for felony premeditated murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, shoot/throw deadly missile into dwelling/conveyance and tampering with evidence in criminal proceeding. Bond $85,000.
Bryan Shawn Baker, 42, Crystal River, arrested April 23 for misdemeanor violation of injunction by telephoning/contacting the petitioner directly or indirectly. Bond $1,000.
Carl Leonard Marcy III, 48, Inverness, arrested April 23 for two felony counts grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and felony burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $9,000.
Christopher Wayne Sala, 35, Homosassa, arrested April 23 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Wade Leron Tarver, 61, Crystal River, arrested April 23 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,000.
Melissa Rodriguez, 32, Homosassa, arrested April 23 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $250.
Charles Edward Sadler III, 53, Hernando, arrested April 23 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Brianna Nicole Stowers, 19, Beverly Hills, arrested April 23 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Kayla Marie Worst, 25, New Port Richey, arrested April 23 for felony hiring with intent to defraud, possession of controlled substance, falsely identify or give false name to LEO and sex offender fail to report to sheriff’s office to establish residence in state. Bond $10,000.
Chelsea Tierra Logan, 33, arrested April 23 for felony hiring with intent to defraud, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and falsely identify or give false name to LEO. Bond $4,000.
Brian Wayne Phillips, 41, Homosassa, arrested April 23 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $290.
Joshua Beane, 27, Homosassa, arrested April 23 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
