Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from April 20
- Donald James Davis, 45, Lecanto, arrested April 20 for felony aggravated battery on pregnant victim. No bond.
- Anna Combs, 48, Homosassa, arrested April 20 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Anderson Combs, 51, Homosassa, arrested April 20 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- David Spencer Richey, 37, Crystal River, arrested April 20 for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Daniel Josiah Bookout, 18, Lecanto, arrested April 20 for felony battery and battery on detention/commitment facility staff or a juvenile probation officer. Bond $6,000.
- Albert Anthony Amorino, 47, Saint Augustine, arrested April 20 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Monica Lynn Boswell, 35, Dunnellon, arrested April 20 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. No bond.
