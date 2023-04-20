Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from April 18
- Kenneth Clyde Bartels, 34, Citrus Springs, arrested April 18 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Makenzi Lewis, 38, Cynthiana, arrested April 18 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
- Dustin Michael Chandler, 26, Inverness, arrested April 18 for felony grand theft ($5,000 or more but less than $10,000) recreational vehicle, auto theft, petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750), resist officer without violence and possession of controlled substance. Bond $7,500.
- Michael Eugene Lucas, 50, Floral City, arrested April 18 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Santiago Donovan Guzman Jr., 36, Homosassa, arrested April 18 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
- Melvin Lee Auville, 64, Floral City, arrested April 18 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Nicholas Clyde Austin, 33, Crystal River, arrested April 18 for felony and misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Brian James Parker, 25, Floral City, arrested April 18 for felony child abuse without causing great bodily harm - weapon hands/feet/fist. No bond.
Arrests from April 19
- Bruce Horace Harrell, 51, Crystal River, arrested April 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
- Alexander Christ Gregoriou, 40, Crystal River, arrested April 19 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
- Edward Charles Borland, 49, Homosassa, arrested April 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $1,013.
- Travious Sims, 36, Crystal River, arrested April 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $600.
- James Joseph Powell, 30, Homosassa, arrested April 19 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $500.
- Daniel Josiah Bookout, 18, Lecanto, arrested April 19 for felony battery and battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $6,000.
- Melissa Lee Sims, 40, Floral City, arrested April 19 for felony burglary of unoccupied structure and grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $7,000.
- Candy Lee Holmes, 38, Beverly Hills, arrested April 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,013.
- Brian Joseph Gill, 50, Homosassa, arrested April 19 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
