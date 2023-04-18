Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from April 17
Santiago Donovan Guzman Jr., 36, Homosassa, arrested April 17 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Santiago Donovan Guzman Jr., 36, Homosassa, arrested April 17 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
Jason Edward Anger Jr., 32, Homosassa, arrested April 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Teresa Hopkins, 60, Crystal River, arrested April 17 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Chance Hess, 24, Homosassa, arrested April 17 for out of county warrant. No bond.
Frank James Taylor, 51, Crystal River, arrested April 17 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $678.
Ryan Andrew Avery, 38, Homosassa, arrested April 17 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr., 31, Homosassa, arrested April 17 for sexual battery or injure sexual organs (victim under 12, defendant over 18) and lewd and lascivious molestation (offender 18 or older, victim less than 12 years old). No bond.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.