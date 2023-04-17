Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from April 14
Noah M. White, 24, Phillips, arrested April 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Walter Gage Bevington, 21, Beverly Hills, arrested April 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Ben Bradley Padgett, 37, Crystal River, arrested April 14 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,184.
John Ronald Wurst, 55, Dunnellon, arrested April 14 for driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $2,000.
Luther Winslow Coman, 66, Homosassa, arrested April 14 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Joseph Roy Franklin, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested April 14 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Teresa Amber Zaccardi, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested April 14 for misdemeanor DUI and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from April 15
Kenneth J. Konsevich, 50, Crystal River, arrested April 15 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Ronald Joseph Hodges Jr., 48, Floral City, arrested April 15 for felony domestic battery by strangulation and hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
Richard Kyle Capps, 19, Crystal River, arrested April 15 for felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Joette Cheryl Potts, 70, Homosassa, arrested April 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Frank James Taylor, 51, Crystal River, arrested April 15 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $1,000.
Joshua James Lee Brosey, 37, Inverness, arrested April 15 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
Cherri Joe Johnson, 35, Hernando, arrested April 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Bruce Lee Baldree, 44, Homosassa, arrested April 15 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Jason Morgan Roe, 44, Hernando, arrested April 15 for felony grand theft ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000). Bond $2,000.
Randy Lee Rouch, 65, Inverness, arrested April 15 for misdemeanor DUI and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from April 16
Nanette Lynn Smith, 37, Citrus Springs, arrested April 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $500.
Treyvor Lewis Ozburn, 21, Inverness, arrested April 16 for felony battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery intentionally causing great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement, and burglary with battery. Bond $33,000.
Jaydon Marie Lindley, 19, Inverness, arrested April 16 for felony accessory after the fact third degree felony rank 3-10 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $4,000.
Kelly Kai Carlock, 49, Lecanto, arrested April 16 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Michael Joshua Wilson, 19, Hernando, arrested April 16 for felony grand theft recreational vehicle ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000). Bond $2,000.
Robin Joanna Bell, 57, Inverness, arrested April 16 for misdemeanor tamper with victim/witness withhold testimony/information, felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee and resist officer with violence. Bond $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.