Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from April 10
- Lynn Ann Gauthreaux, 58, Homosassa, arrested April 10 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and forgery with intent to defraud. Bond $4,000.
- Melissa Karnie Digiacomo, 32, Lecanto, arrested April 10 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,270.
- Nathan Alexander Culbreth, 25, Dunnellon, arrested April 10 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Diana Marie Watkins, 51, Inglis, arrested April 10 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
- Ronald Benton Parker, 77, Crystal River, arrested April 10 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Ruth Filion, 58, Homosassa, arrested April 10 for felony battery, battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee, resist officer with violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond $16,500.
Arrests from April 11
- Christopher Michael Fontina, 43, arrested April 11 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
- Paula Joan McKillen, 51, Inverness, arrested April 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Carolyn Mae Sams, 41, Lecanto, arrested April 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Eric Travis Ward, 37, Homosassa, arrested April 11 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $500.
Arrests from April 12
- Lelland Daniel Nichols II, 38, Homosassa, arrested April 12 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
- Andrew Harold Howard, 37, Hernando, arrested April 12 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $4,000.
- Dillon Andrew Brandes, 32, Crystal River, arrested April 12 for felony domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Scott Anthony Haley, 47, Beverly Hills, arrested April 12 for two misdemeanor counts violation of probation. No bond.
- James Francisco Garcia, 46, Citrus Springs, arrested April 12 for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Carlos Noel Watkins, 37, Bartow, arrested April 12 for two counts writ of bodily attachment. Bond $4,868.
- Skyler Ronnie McKeown, 26, Crystal River, arrested April 12 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
- Jessica Rose Halverson, 48, Floral City, arrested April 12 for felony petit theft. Bond $2,000.
- Denton Eugene Mathis, 54, Inverness, arrested April 12 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree. No bond.
- Salvatore Emanuel Bennett, 50, Inverness, arrested April 12 for felony battery with one prior conviction for battery. No bond.
- Debra Christine Sayre, 75, Dunnellon, arrested April 12 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.