After allegedly battering two people and shooting off a firearm multiple times, a 34-year-old Homosassa man fled on foot to a nearby business late in the evening hours Wednesday, where he holed up underneath a mobile home before Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him.
Derek Michael Large was found by deputies, with a firearm still in his possession. Deputies gave verbal commands for the suspect to surrender, agency spokeswoman Madeline Scarborough said in the news release.
However, Large pointed his firearm at the deputies. Fearing for their safety and the safety of others, Scarborough wrote, deputies fired multiple shots at the suspect, who was later pronounced deceased on scene. Scarborough said that deputies found a semi-automatic pistol next to his hand.
Per CCSO policy with deputy-involved shooting incidents, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was called to the scene and began its own independent investigation of the shooting. At this time, Scarborough said, three deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the results of FDLE's investigation. No additional injuries were reported.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, Large had served two separate prison stints; the most recent was from April 2014 to March 2015.
The evening’s events began unfolding at approximately 9:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to an in-progress domestic disturbance call with shots fired at a residence off of South Suncoast Boulevard (U.S. 19). Upon arriving at the house, deputies found two victims with minor injuries.
According to victim and witness statements, Large was being violent and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Scarborough wrote. The victim and witness reported Large had physically battered both victims and fired multiple rounds from his firearm before fleeing the residence prior to deputies' arrival.
"The suspect posed a significant danger to our entire community and most especially the victims involved in this case," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in the release. "When an impaired convicted felon recklessly points a handgun at law enforcement, a split second decision has to be made by our deputies to protect themselves and our citizens.
“I am extremely grateful our deputies were able to go home at the end of their shift."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.