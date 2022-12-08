Officer-involved shooting in Homosassa

A Citrus County Sheriff's Office forensics unit departs from the Acme Homes II Inc. property Thursday, Dec. 9, as an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in the evening hours of Wednesday, Dec. 8, continues. Three deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

After allegedly battering two people and shooting off a firearm multiple times, a 34-year-old Homosassa man fled on foot to a nearby business late in the evening hours Wednesday, where he holed up underneath a mobile home before Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him.

Derek Michael Large was found by deputies, with a firearm still in his possession. Deputies gave verbal commands for the suspect to surrender, agency spokeswoman Madeline Scarborough said in the news release.

Derek Michael Large

Large

