It’s an honor for students to compete on a state level, which 10 Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) students representing seven career programs did in April at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference.
It’s an even greater honor for them to medal – five of the 10 did so – and WTC’s two first-place finishers will advance to the National Leadership and Skills Conference competition in Atlanta in June.
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization focused on students preparing for careers in the trades, and in technical and skilled service occupations. It strives to ensure America has a skilled workforce by empowering students to “become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens.”
The Florida conference featured more than 100 competitions and was attended by 1,500 students and instructors, making it the premier career and technical education event in Florida. Business and industry partners donated equipment, prizes, personnel, and other resources to support the competitive events. Employers frequently use this annual event for scouting; students often find themselves with job offers by the time it ends.
WTC’s Florida SkillsUSA competitors representing seven career programs:
Cosmetology: Allison Phillips and Emileigh Crawford.
Electrical Construction Wiring: Dalton Sanders, third place bronze medalist.
Automotive Service Technology: J. Matthew Self.
Culinary Arts: Thomas Badolato.
Industrial Motor Control: Thaxton Fitts, first place gold medalist, and Thomas Hauter.
Internetworking/Cybersecurity: Shawn McElroy, second place silver medalist.
Information Technology Services: Dalton Collins, third place bronze medalist, and Robert Merkle, first place gold medalist.
WTC’s first-place finishers, Thaxton Fitts and Robert Merkle, will compete at the national conference, which will see 175 Florida contestants and a total of 10,000 overall.
Speaking for WTC’s entire faculty and staff, media specialist WTC Assistant Director Dawna Boley congratulated these students on their performances at the state conference, who said, “Participating in SkillsUSA is a great way to enhance your skills for the modern workforce. You make us proud!”
