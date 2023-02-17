Land & Sea is a unique home décor shop that sports nautical and wildlife home décor in the Heritage Village, downtown Crystal Rive on North Citrus Avenue.
The business has a new owner who has added numerous items and offers something for all ages. Former owner Roger Osborne retired.
The new owner is Keith Randall, the former longtime owner of Brothers Pizza in Crystal River, which he sold in October and then bought Land & Sea and the Manatee Gift Store — All About Nature, across the street on Citrus Avenue.
The business has been refurbished in some rooms and is loaded with artsy items for one’s home.
“I added a large assortment of tourist items including children’s toys, (stuffed animals, colorful learning puzzles, etc.) that tourists could take home with them,” he said.
Land & Sea has several rooms filled with metal wall art and a wide range of home décor.
The shop has a large selection of nautical and decorative items of sea life, with a variety of birds, fish, turtles, crabs, alligators and more. There are also artistic mermaid statues and sculptures in all sizes.
The shop even has a room dedicated to the black bear and a room filled with cartoon-type animals such as alligators and other wildlife.
There are also colorful “goofy birds” characters on display.
If you are looking for T-shirts, they have them, too, sporting a large assortment with both long and short sleeves.
They also sell decorative solar weather temperature items that stand outside one’s home.
Randall, who was originally from Massachusetts said, “I previously was in the restaurant and gift shop business when I lived there.”
After owning the popular Brothers Pizza here in Crystal River for years, he sold the business and he decided to go back into the retail business.
Nephew Brent Wilber also works in the shop and is knowledgeable about what the shop has to offer patrons.
Land & Sea is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
