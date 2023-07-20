Financial Wellness FedNow

An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The Federal Reserve has launched their instant payment service, FedNow, which allows banks and credit unions to sign up to send real-time payments between them.

 Patrick Semansky / Associated Press file

NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve launched a new instant payment service Thursday. FedNow allows banks and credit unions to sign up to send real-time payments so they can offer customers a quicker way to send money between banks.

FedNow, which was first announced in 2019, published a list of banks and credit unions that are already signed up to the service. However, it might take longer for customers to be able to use the service with their bank.

