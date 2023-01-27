OCALA — Marion Technical College will host two community job fairs on Monday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 8. The events take place at 1014 SW Seventh Road, in Ocala, and there is no charge to attend.
First up is a Welding Job Fair on Feb. 7 set for 6-8 p.m. and ideal for welders, fabricators and students.
To date, businesses that plan to attend are Crom LLC, Dixie Metal, Environmental Composites, Fidelity Manufacturing, OFab Inc. and SPX Flow.
The job fair is presented by MTC in partnership with the American Welding Society – North Florida, Mid-FL Regional Manufacturers Association (MRMA), Ocala Metro Chamber of Commerce and Economic Partnership (CEP) and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion.
MTC is also partnering with CareerSource CLM for a CDL Community Job Fair on Feb. 8 from 5-7 p.m. Multiple businesses will be recruiting Class A and Class B commercial drivers as well as recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County.
In addition, MTC representatives will help those interested in enhancing their CDL education find the right program to do so.
Businesses that will be actively filling positions include ABCO, Brook Ledge Horse Transportation, Custom Window Systems, Dwight Littlefield Trucking, Leopard Medical Transport, McLane Company, Schneider and ZCO Carrier.
The event is also free and open to the public; registration via CareerSource CLM is encouraged by not required.
Job seekers interested in attending either event are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress appropriately. Fee-free employability assistance, including developing or updating resumes and sharpening interview skills, is available at any CareerSource CLM career center in Ocala, Lecanto and Chiefland; the centers are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For details about the job fairs, call 800-434-5627 or check out the calendar at careersourceclm.com.
