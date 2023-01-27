Dawn Faherty, executive director of CORE (Citrus One-Stop Recovery and Economic) Business Center in Inverness, recently spoke to the business group about this resource for new and existing businesses in Citrus County.
At CORE, they know that starting and growing a business is extremely rewarding. However, operating a business, while searching for critical answers to business growth, can feel overwhelming.
CORE is a collaborative partnership paradigm that provides local small and medium-sized businesses with resources, and no-cost services that can be used to build upon and maximize individual results. Whether a prospective entrepreneur looking for direction or a small to medium-sized business reaching for the next level, their resources can help provide workshops, networking, training and more.
CORE also offers a business incubator, small conference room usage and small business library. The newest services include websites, SEO, digital marketing and social media consultations.
CORE is funded by the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. They also partner with the City of Inverness, the City of Crystal River, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, SCORE of the Nature Coast, and the Citrus County Economic Development Authority for Citrus County.
The office is at 203 E. Dampier St., Inverness. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Contact CORE at 352-419-4834 or email info@coretosuccess.com. Visit the website: www.coretosuccess.com.
The Suncoast Business Masters (SBM) is a networking group comprised of local business people that provide a wide range of quality goods and services. They strive to keep Citrus County’s economy flowing by supporting other local businesses.
SBM also proudly supports special fundraisers for our community’s children, seniors, and other non-profit groups. Their motto is “Good Business People Doing Good for the Community.”
For more information on Suncoast Business Masters, visit www.suncoastbusinessmasters.com, the Facebook page, or contact President Rachel Vazquez at 352-637-3800.
