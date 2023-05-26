CC SECO panel discussion

SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn, at far right, participated in a panel discussion recently at the White House Complex in Washington, D.C. As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program launch event, the panel’s focus was the $11 billion in funding from the USDA to expand clean, affordable, and reliable energy across rural America.

 Special to the Chronicle

SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn participated in a panel discussion held Tuesday, May 16, at the White House Complex in Washington, D.C.

As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program launch event, the panel’s focus was the $11 billion in funding from the USDA to expand clean, affordable, and reliable energy across rural America. Last year, the USDA appointed Wynn as one of 12 members of the newly established Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development.

