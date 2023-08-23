OCALA – The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) held its annual end-of-year event on Friday, Aug. 18, to officially install its new board members. The “Best in Show” theme celebrated the successes of the chapter’s 2022-23 year and the start of new leadership.

As the chapter wrapped up another membership year, the occasion served as a platform to recognize outstanding contributions, commemorate achievements, and honor exemplary members, including immediate past president, Tammy Gantt, who recently accepted three President’s Awards from the state association for her leadership in membership retention, special events, and financial management.

