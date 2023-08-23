OCALA – The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) held its annual end-of-year event on Friday, Aug. 18, to officially install its new board members. The “Best in Show” theme celebrated the successes of the chapter’s 2022-23 year and the start of new leadership.
As the chapter wrapped up another membership year, the occasion served as a platform to recognize outstanding contributions, commemorate achievements, and honor exemplary members, including immediate past president, Tammy Gantt, who recently accepted three President’s Awards from the state association for her leadership in membership retention, special events, and financial management.
Members also recognized for their achievements included Rachel Cote, CF manager of web communications, new media, marketing, and public relations, who received an FPRA state level Rising Star nomination; and Beverly Brown, director of career and student services at Taylor College, who received her Accreditation of Public Relations (APR) earlier in the year.
A highlight of the event was a “gavel-passing” ceremony where past presidents pass the gavel from the outgoing president to the incoming leader, symbolizing unity, and continued growth. Several of the chapter’s past presidents participated including, Carole Savage-Hagans (1992 and 2012); Lisa Varner (2002, 2003, and 2017); Laura Byrnes (2010); Allison Campbell (2011); Lauren Debick (2018); Katie Hunnicutt (2019); and Heather Danenhower (2021).
Once the gavel had been passed, newly appointed FPRA State President and keynote speaker, Wendy Crites Wacker highlighted the future of FPRA across the state and led the installation of Ocala chapter’s new president, Lindsay Tozer, and her incoming board.
Communications Officer and Records Management Liaison Officer for the Citrus County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Tozer brings a wealth of knowledge to her role, accumulating over 23 years in the field of communications. In the year ahead, she wants to bring together different “PeRspectives” on the roles of communicators in their communities.
“As the 50th president of the FPRA Ocala Chapter serving Citrus and Marion counties, I am looking forward to being a part of one team and one combined community, focused on the goal of success and our commitment to public relations – public relations for the public good,” Tozer said. “Let’s use our PeRspective to help guide our chapter toward the future."
Serving the Ocala Chapter this year:
- President: Lindsay Tozer
- President-Elect: Gregory Storm Davis
- Secretary: Wendy Williams
- Treasurer: Beverly Brown
- Assistant Treasurer: Sara Shepherd
- VP of Communications: Danielle Veenstra
- VP of Membership: Tom Hyle
- VPs of Programs: Stacie Causey and Bobbi Perez
- Immediate Past President: Tammy A. Gantt
- Credentialing/Accreditation Chair: Kevin Christian
- Hospitality Chair: Starley Ard
- Chapter Historian: Laura Byrnes
FPRA was founded in 1938 and is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who enhance the public relations profession in Florida through ethical and standardized practices. The FPRA Ocala Chapter was established in 1980. To learn more about FPRA Ocala, visit www.fpraocala.org.
