Need pet grooming, pet bathing, Doggie Daycare or want to wash your own pet? Then contact Pet Center in Crystal River.
As of Jan. 2, Stephanie Cook became the owner and is also a groomer at Pet Center. The business has been in existence since 1982.
“I am the fifth owner,” said Cook, “and I recently added Doggie Daycare,” she said, for customers who want to leave their pets for a day while they are out and about.
“If they stay overnight, my husband and I stay on the premises with them,” she said.
The Pet Center offers a specialty bath at the shop is called “Clean Coat” that is pure water that produces a microbubble soak for dogs before they are washed, for those with skin conditions or allergies.
Clean Coat technology is “a patent-pending technology that generates billions of oxygen-enriched microbubbles that enter the skin and hair pores and remove impurities,” according to the literature. There are no chemicals involved.
These billions of oxygens enriched microbubbles helps heal skin conditions and pet allergies. They are tiny enough to enter the skin and hair pores and remove impurities.
There are two other groomers besides Cook. Marion is the other dog groomer while Gabby is the cat specialist who grooms cats.
“We had a dog come in here for about one year who had no hair at all. Since taking the Clean Coat Technology, the hair came back on this animal,” said Cook.
The entire business is very clean.
Pet Center also fosters cats for Precious Paws pet rescue, a local non-profit organization.
The center has a self-wash where the owner washes his or her own dog on the premises, if they prefer. They also offer local police and Sheriff’s Office deputies free access to grooming and washing their own canines on the premises.
Bath prices range from $10 to $20. “Specialty shampoos and conditioners are available on request,” Cook said.
Donna Galloway breeds poodles and brings all her pets to the Pet Center for grooming when she winters here. One day, she brought in two baby poodles, Tao and Louie, to get groomed. “They do a very nice job,” Galloway said.
A lot of vacationers are using the Doggie Daycare when they visit places of interest in Citrus County. The cost is $6 an hour or $25 for the day. Longer boarding prices vary.
Kat Mauck and Madison Wright are the receptionists at Pet Center.
Bill Music is the lead bather and assists the groomers when needed.
Pet Center offers regular baths, de-shed baths, greasy coat and clean coat are all bathing choices.
For more information and appointments, call the Pet Center at 352-795-2227.
