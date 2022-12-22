CC Job training

Businesses that take part in the On-the-Job Training program get access to a carefully screened pool of available talent and work one-on-one with CareerSource CLM’s senior career development coaches to design training plans for OJT employees based on business needs and the candidate’s skill set.

OCALA — CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion offers On-the-Job Training incentives to help employers struggling to find qualified, experienced workers.

The OJT program offsets the cost of training eligible new employees who may otherwise be a good company fit but lack the skills essential to the job.

