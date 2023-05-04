Board and volunteer leadership are most often concerned with pursuing mission and purpose. However, they must also comply and understand what nonprofits can and cannot do.
Nonprofits are required to follow state and federal laws, IRS statutes and local or municipal guidelines.
Public or private charities
The following information discusses nonprofits determined by the IRS to be 501(c)(3) Public Charities” as opposed to Private Foundations.
Public Charities are supported by donations from the public, they can earn income from service programs, apply for grants, receive contracts from foundations or government support programs.
Foundations, on the other hand, are generally grant-making organizations. They usually are recipients of larger donations and earn revenue from their investments. Foundations may pay excise taxes on investment earnings. Earned revenue must be spent seeking to support mission and purpose.
What charitable nonprofits can do
Nonprofits are allowed to earn sufficient operating revenue plus extra income as long as these funds come from appropriate activities or sources.
Nonprofits are encouraged to generate enough annual funding to sustain their financial capacity to continue serving their mission and purpose.
Nonprofits are allowed cash reserves. The rule of thumb, as to the amount, is generally one to three times the yearly expenses required to manage the organization and stay in the black. More can be earned as long as it is used to support mission and purpose.
Nonprofits are not required to spend all their earned revenue every year.
Nonprofits are allowed to have passive investments such as CDs and other similar financial instruments.
Nonprofits can own assets such as buildings or real estate needed to operate and perform mission and purpose.
Nonprofits can have rental income and sponsor revenue producing events as long as these programs are consistent with mission and purpose.
Nonprofits can have related for-profit corporations that support them financially. These subsidiaries can make donations to the nonprofit. It is best to read operational guidelines set by the IRS to keep these arrangements consistent with IRS tax codes.
Nonprofits can reimburse officers, directors, committee chairs and members for legitimate expenses incurred in performing activities for the nonprofit organization.
What public charities must not do
There are several main activities into which nonprofits determined to be public charities must not engage.
Charitable nonprofits are prohibited from “electioneering.” This means they may not do anything that will improve or injure an individual’s opportunity of winning an election to public office. This restriction applies to all elected officials irrespective of the office and title.
As an example are the offices of the board, Congressional offices, local school board members and even municipal dog catchers. A public charity determined to have been electioneering will have its tax exemption revoked.
Nonprofits, in general, should not directly compete with for-profit businesses. This is a historically understood and an accepted position strongly supported by the for-profit business community. Nonprofits are normally exempt from income tax and because of this benefit should not compete with for-profit businesses that pay income tax on earnings.
Nonprofit volunteers must avoid personal inurement. Inurement is an IRS established term that describes nonprofit insiders who take or receive money or other assets from a nonprofit, without any justification.
Nonprofits must not allow any volunteer or contractor to receive an “undue benefit” because of their inside relationship with the organization.
“Excessive Compensation” is the term that describes employees receiving pay considerably above the going market rate in their respective job category. Paying disproportionally high prices for goods or services received by a nonprofit also falls under the excessive compensation rule.
Penalties can be substantial for any abuses. The IRS can recover such undue benefits from the recipients, fine the officers who allow this practice and impose additional penalties or taxes on anyone so involved. Extreme cases will cause the IRS to revoke exemption status.
Important words of advice
The operational do’s and don’ts discussed above are not given or presented as legal or tax advice. They represent information readily accessible from multiple public domain sources.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is the founder and executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached via phone: 847-899-9000 or email: fherzog@tampabay.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.