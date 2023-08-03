Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part focus.
Years of experience have taught me that starting a nonprofit organization requires a multitude of challenges to make it successful.
It is a process that starts with discovering a need that has not been filled. The process is always driven by passion, and patience is necessary. The process is consuming and takes a long time. Documents must be filed in the proper sequence and government agencies charge fees.
Unmet needs exist in our personal lives, education, in communities, at work and in a trade or profession. When an unmet need is discovered, objective scrutiny and research will provide evidence a nonprofit can successfully fill the need. A team will be needed to go forward.
People start nonprofits every day. But, a multi-skilled team can do the job in a more organized fashion. The key ingredient must be ruled by cooperation and leadership. The best composition of an effective team requires a spokesman, and workers with different skill sets.
Team volunteers should have someone with financial/accounting skills, a person willing to interact with government agencies; i.e., the state and IRS, funding experience and management.
Management experience must tie all these elements together for the organization to be successful.
Nonprofits should all be incorporated. A corporation provides legal protections, continuity and longevity. Once incorporated the originators will become the directors and elect officers.
Common practice is to have an odd number of directors. This creates a tie breaker when a difficult vote situation occurs. Keep the odd number of directors low with a minimum of three and a total of nine. It is always best to elect a president, treasurer and secretary.
Legal protection for officers and directors is created by the “Corporate Veil”. When an officer/director is sued while acting lawfully for the nonprofit corporation the “Veil ” offers the protection. In 1978, the federal government enacted the Volunteer Protection Act. Volunteers who serve the mission of a nonprofit are protected as long as they have not broken any laws.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is the founder/executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached at 847-899-9000 or via email to fherzog@tampabay.rr.com. Need help with your nonprofit? Visit www.TheNonProfitResourceCenter.com.
