Protecting a nonprofit corporation from loss of tax exemptions and/or legal standing is the responsibility of the officers and directors.
When legal status is lost, all exemptions no longer exist. If exemptions are lost, they can be reinstated if proper restorative guidelines are followed.
Reinstatement of benefits is not guaranteed. Serious legal issues may have caused benefits to be withdrawn. Ignorance of the law, rules or regulations is not a legitimate excuse. Resolving complicated issues requires the advice of experts.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Loss of IRS, state benefits
Once the IRS revokes the Federal Income Tax Exemption, all the state exemptions are no longer available. The state grants exemptions only to nonprofits if they have been issued the Determination Letter from the IRS.
Florida State provides the following exemptions to qualified nonprofits: a sales tax certificate of exemption on purchases made by and for the use of the nonprofit entity; a permit/license to the nonprofit to solicit donations in the state; and an exemption from real estate tax if the nonprofit entity owns the real estate.
When a nonprofit fails, after three consecutive years, to fill the appropriate 990 Annual Information Return, the IRS will automatically revoke the Federal Income Tax Exemption. IRS notifies and tracks the absence of the annual fining.
IRS has a procedure to follow for reinstatement which includes a form, narrative explaining the lack of filling and a stiff financial penalty that starts at $600. Reinstatement is not guaranteed.
An experienced expert should be consulted to minimize the public damage to the image, mission and purpose of the nonprofit.
IRS revocation damages
The potential damage to an organization has multiple outcomes that are not in the best interests of the nonprofit’s future operations. The state and IRS exemptions are only the first concern. When the revocation happens, the nonprofit cannot legitimately use the exemptions. If the donors become aware of this situation, they may question future donations and if there can be an impact on tax returns.
Public awareness may cause a drop in donations and trust in the organization and its management. This can also cause the loss of grants or other larger donors including behests. If mission and purpose can no longer be served with loss of funds, there may be no future for the organization.
Periodic review of operations
The NonProfitResourceCenter is often called upon to perform periodic reviews of essential aspects of a nonprofit corporation. State and IRS documents are an important part of the audit. The operations are reviewed, as are funding programs and sources of income and annual filing documents.
Bylaws will also be reviewed for language in certain articles that must properly articulate IRS statutory wording.
Timeliness and accuracy of state documents is included. Several of the annual documents have changed and certification from the filer is part of the filing.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is founder/executive director of the NonProfit RessourceCenter. Call for help at 847-899-9000. Visit the website: thenonprofitresourcecenter. Email: fherzog@tampabay.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.