When the legal structure and protection of corporate status is sought, petitioner(s) must create and submit Articles of Incorporation. Absent this section on the application, the state can deny or delay the incorporation process.
Nonprofit bylaws are of equal importance. They constitute the essence of the newly formed organization. Properly articulated bylaws represent the organization’s operating rules.
Absence of or poorly constructed bylaws can be cause for denial and reapplication. Bylaws must include certain standard clauses. They must be carefully worded as they have a direct impact on the approval process. Proper bylaws thoughtfully presented are vital.
Why they are vital
Bylaws outline the nature, purpose, mission and operational aspects of the organization. Bylaws are composed of various clauses and each should be answered in detail.
Agency compliance officers will examine important sections for sufficient information upon which to grant corporate/nonprofit status.
Model bylaws can be used as a reference source. They tend to cover the essential elements. Properly articulated bylaws will enhance opportunity for income and sales tax exemptions and permission to solicit donations.
Model bylaws
Model bylaws have been designed by many specialty interest groups. Trade associations, medical societies, chambers of commerce, fraternal, civic, business leagues and membership organizations. Model bylaws can be adopted and customized to best fit the individual needs of the new nonprofit organization.
Standard clauses
Here is a sample of standard bylaw clauses:
- Article I Name, EIN and Location
- Article II Mission and Purpose with Commitment to operate in accordance with State and IRS Statutory Requirements
- Article III Members/Membership
- Article IV Board of Directors
- Article V Meetings
- Article VI Officers
- Article VII Committee
- Article VIII Miscellaneous
- Article IX Amendments
- Article X Dissolution
The list is a suggested format; however, paragraphs under each article must be understandable with respect to its meaning/impact.
Content is crucial
Governmental agencies and foundation professionals review nonprofit documents which include the bylaws. It is upon their approval that the full benefits are accorded the newly organized nonprofit. State and federal agencies allow for tax exemptions and foundations offer sizable grants.
Careful bylaw construction should guide your efforts. Get professional advice, be inclusive of all information about your nonprofit. Verify all that you claim on the startup documents is based in fact.
The NonProfit Resource Center was founded by Dr. Frederick J. Herzog for the purpose of helping nonprofits navigate the complex issues of starting and managing a nonprofit. Dr. Herzog can be reached via email at fherzog@tampabay.rr.com or by calling 847-899-9000.
