Nonprofits begin to lose effectiveness when volunteer participation wanes, grants and community support hesitates to support mission.
When this happens, it’s time to search for answers. The hunt for solutions should start with questions like:
These are hard questions with no easy answers! Maybe it’s time to investigate a partnership arrangement and what might be the benefits.
There are other situations that happen and the search for a partnership may begin to point to a solution: Find a partner nonprofit.
Partnership arrangements require trade-offs. One office location may survive while the other may no longer be needed. Saving rent expense is the benefit. Staff size might need to change, but could generate better work efficiencies.
Cost savings in the operating expense categories such as supplies and utilities can preserve revenue to carry on the work.
When two or more organizations work in tandem they can pool their talents, knowledge base and experience. Herein lies the potential for serving a larger community audience.
Finding new and better ways to spend human capital can gain access to more resources. When partnerships experience success, opportunities present themselves.
Every nonprofit has its’ own internal culture/mentality with respect to its operation. Personalities can play a large part; however, it’s the principles that really matter. The board and staff have to be mentally ready to partner for success, or maybe just survival. A review of the financial condition is crucial relative to the consideration to partner.
If, during the investigative phase of partnering, facts indicate there is the potential for success, the next step(s) is finding a partner. A measured approach of actionable items should follow.
Forming the appropriate partner arrangement may require legal and management planning. The aftermath of partnering is always about how best to manage the combined operation. A positive relationship between the partners is critical.
Absence of demonstrated willingness of both partners to work together for mutual success will spell failure.
The guiding force of partnering in the nonprofit business is to put the principles of good management before the personalities of those involved. Much is written about this process and it’s the experience that matters.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is founder and executive director of the NonProfitResourceCenter Citrus County. He can be reached via email to fherzog@tampabay.rr.com or call 847-899-9000. Visit online at nonprofitresourscecenter.com.
