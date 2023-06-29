Under the statutory tax code for 501(c)(3) Public Charities, the IRS requires certain internal documents to be disclosed to the public when asked.
Nonprofits are allowed to received large amounts of funding, for charitable works, grants. For-Profit businesses do not enjoy the benefit of tax exemptions and those nonprofits are granted. They pay taxes on their net income after legitimate expenses are taken. The net profit after taxes can be paid as the reward owners and shareholders enjoy for their investment and the potential business risks they assume.
Nonprofit officers, directors and other volunteers do not enjoy this profit incentive because they are not shareholders or owners in the traditional sense. The nonprofit organization receives the exemptions because it ministers to unmet community needs.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Public inspection of nonprofit documents
Public charities must make certain documents available for public inspection. Much of the documentary information about nonprofits already exist in state and federal documents. Therefore, the right of public inspection is not overwhelmingly intrusive as most of the information is out in the public domain.
In its wisdom, the IRS has set reasonable conditions as to just how, when, and at what cost public inspections may occur.
Nonprofits may charge reasonable copying costs and postage when documents are requested to be sent. They can also make information available by the use of email.
Another option is posting the documents on a website. If the nonprofit has an office, inspection may take place there, but at reasonable times.
With few exceptions, normal business hours are reasonable. Asking to view documents on a weekend day or after business hours is not considered reasonable.
Nonprofits may also direct the inquiries to government websites where the majority of these basic documents are displayed.
Documents the public may inspect
The two main documents reserved for public inspection are the Exemption Applications and the Annual Information Returns. The Exemption Application, with any supporting documents, is historically the most extensive.
The Annual Information Return includes income and expenses in a consolidated format. Donation amounts are listed, but donor names and addresses are not required to be listed or disclosed.
The Social Security numbers of the officers and directors are also never disclosed on either of the documents that the public may inspect.
As a general rule, only the three most current years of the Annual Information Return may be viewed by the public. Publicly available information may always be obtained directly from the IRS for a fee.
Penalties for nondisclosure
Penalties for withholding legitimate requests can be imposed on a responsible person denying the request. There is a penalty of $20 per day for as long as the refusal continues.
A $10,000 maximum penalty applies for failure to provide an Information Return. There is no maximum penalty applied to application requests.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is the founder and executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached via email: fherzog@tampabay.rr.com or by phone: 847-899-9000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.