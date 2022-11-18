Under the statutory tax code for 501(c)(3) public charities, the IRS requires that certain internal documents must be disclosed to the public when asked.
Nonprofits are allowed to received large amounts of funding for charitable works, grants and behests which can be substantial. The IRS, as matter of principle, allows the public to view nonprofit revenues that support the organizations mission.
Public charities must make certain documents available for public inspection. Much of the documentary information about nonprofits already exist in state and federal public records. Therefore, the right of public inspection is not overwhelmingly intrusive.
Most or all of this information is also out in the public domain. IRS has set reasonable conditions as to just how, when and at what cost a public inspections may occur.
Nonprofits may charge reasonable copying costs and postage when documents are requested to be sent. They can also make information available by the use of email.
Another option is posting the documents on a website. If the nonprofit has an office, inspection may take place there, but at reasonable times.
Technology today offers even more quick and convenient service.
The complexity and amount of some information may require visiting the organization. With few exceptions, normal business hours are reasonable. Asking to view documents on a weekend day or after business hours is not considered reasonable.
Nonprofits may also direct the inquiries to government websites where the majority of these basis documents are displayed.
Documents the public may inspect
The two most frequently sought documents are the Application for Federal Income Tax Exemption and the Annual Information Return.
These documents lay out in great detail the internal operations, financial and personal guarantees by which the officers must abide under the 501(c)(3) statuary tax code.
The Annual Information Return includes income and expenses, balance sheet, retained assets in consolidated format. Donation amounts are listed, but donor names and addresses are not required.
The Social Security numbers of the officers and directors are also never disclosed on either of the documents that the public may inspect. As a general rule, only the three most current years of the Annual Information Return may be viewed by the public. Publicly available information may always be obtained directly from the IRS for a fee.
Penalties for nondisclosure
Penalties for withholding legitimate requests can be imposed on a responsible person denying the request. There is a penalty of $20 per day for as long as the refusal continues.
A $10,000 maximum penalty applies for a failure to provide an information return. There is no maximum penalty applied to application requests.
As a rule, the above penalties are only applied in the most extreme cases, except when fraud is discovered.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is the founder and executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached via email to fherzog@tampabay.rr.com or by phone at 847-899-9000.
