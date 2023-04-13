There are two government agencies that impact the day-to-day operations of all nonprofits. The main federal agency is the IRS and the other is the state in which the nonprofit resides. Both agencies provide benefits, and both set the guidelines for successful and legal operations.
Nonprofit volunteers, and more importantly, the officers and volunteers are responsible for management of the organization.
Nonprofits have priorities to deal with — mission, the budget and financing operations and managing the volunteers. Following the guidelines and periodic requirement of filings to the IRS and state can be time consuming, complicated and at times frustrating, especially the wait time for answers from the state and the IRS. To say the least, working with government agencies that serve the nonprofit world is challenging. Wait times for approvals and answers to questions asked require patience.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The NonprofitResourceCenter speaks with agents at both the IRS and the state on a weekly basis. One common issue is the backlog agents must deal with.
State backlogs can easily be six to eight weeks for publishing a new nonprofit corporation on SunBiz. The processes take time because of the sheer volume of new nonprofit applications.
If the new nonprofit seeks the Federal Income Tax Exemption it must file state documents to complete the request for the Determination Letter. The IRS may need up to three to six months to approve the request.
There was a time when the application process took six to nine months for the IRS to issue a Determination Letter. In the past year or so, the IRS has implemented streamlined versions of this application.
In certain situations, but not all, a filing can be done electronically and approval is faster. More complicated applications coupled with anticipated budgets and initial financing with lengthy application forms are needed.
Bottom line: Wait times are longer, applications are up, agents’ workloads are up and so it goes.
Some solutions
The state and IRS are intimately involved with the establishment of a new nonprofit. It is essential that the creation process be performed so all the applications are presented in a specific sequence order.
Filing one application before it is required causes delays and setbacks. Agents can only honor a document that is presented with others than must precede it.
When applicants present documents inconsistent with the order in which they must be presented, that creates long wait times.
Follow the proper sequence of documenting presented, be prepared to wait, make sure all information is presented and have patience. The Nonprofit Resource Center can help.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is founder/executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center. He can be reached at 847-899-9000 or via email: fherzog@tampabay.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.