NAEIR, the National Association for the Exchange of Industrial Resources is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps other charitable 501(c)(3) organizations.
NAEIR is in the business of giving 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organizations donations of merchandise for their use. NAEIR collects and warehouses excess inventory donated by manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States.
NAEIR redistributes this inventory to over 15,000 schools, churches and other nonprofits across America. All merchandise received from NAEIR must be used by the recipients and cannot be bartered, traded or sold. This year, an inventory of $100 million of free goods will be available to those nonprofits who have membership status in NAEIR.
How this program is possible
Manufacturers, distributors and retailers accumulate large amounts of inventory in their warehouses because of overproduction, returns and discounted items. They do not want to throw away new, unsold and usable products; and neither do they wish to flood the market with this merchandise as that would hurt and diminish new sales.
For the donors who choose to ship products to NAEIR, the IRS provides tax deductions as an incentive to continue their donations.
Become eligible
Churches, schools and other nonprofits are eligible to apply and receive merchandise as long as they have been granted status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
There are cases, from time to time, when the IRS Determination Letter is required before the merchandise can be shipped. A nominal annual membership fee of $59 is required to join NAEIR.
Contacting NAEIR is the best way to receive current membership information. NAEIR can be reached by calling 800-562-0955 or by email to member@naeir.org. The web site is www.naeir.org/member.
By law, all merchandise given to member nonprofits must be made available free of charge. There are no limits on the dollar amount of inventory recipients can receive. Some nonprofits have received upward of $18,000 per year.
Products available from NAEIR
The list of merchandise available is extensive. Products include office and janitorial supplies, maintenance items, tools and hardware, class materials, clothing and shoes, computer software, toys, games and sporting goods, books, tapes and CDs, arts and crafts, personal care items and holiday items.
Florida State records indicate there are over 700 nonprofits located inside the borders of Citrus County and over 4,400 collectively with counties touching our county lines.
It behooves any nonprofit to investigate the opportunity of receiving products available thru NAEIR.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog, is the founder and executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached by phone at 847-899-9000 or email to fherzog@tampabay.rr.com.
