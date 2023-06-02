Nonprofits are created for a multitude of many reasons. The common stimulus is to fill an unmet need or create an opportunity which will lead to a successful improvement.
Once a nonprofit organization is legally established, it must be managed so its mission is accomplished.
A nonprofit must be build for success and that requires nonprofit corporations must be created under both state and IRS guidelines. The IRS has 23 different specialized nonprofit organization categories, each of which serve a unique mission. Chosing the appropriate category is essential.
The most active group of nonprofit organizations are qualified under the U.S. Tax Code as 501(c)(3).
Under this code, there are four different types, each having different statutory priorities. The most common are charitable, educational, safety, research and medical and more.
The remaining three are called foundations and represent a category of nonprofits that have huge annual revenues. This group usually makes grants and supports the small nonprofits.
Nonprofits are usually called associations and in the field of academics, colleges and universities offer graduate degrees —both master’s and Ph.D. programs.
Government agencies
Over the years, state and federal agencies have provided supportive benefits that allow these organizations to grow and prosper with respect to mission and purpose. States provide corporate protections to the leadership; that is, the offices, directors and volunteer membership.
The IRS allows grants, donations and other financial benefits which permit the funding to be used to advance the mission without federal income tax.
In 1978, the federal government created the Volunteer Protection Act. Volunteers who manage these organizations within IRS guidelines are protected legally from improper, intrusive or otherwise meaningless lawsuits.
State benefits include the corporate protections, most significant of which, is the Corporate Veil. Offices, directors and members can be exempt from lawsuits which are essentially not on legal grounds. In any case, the protection is provided as long as laws have not been broken.
Most states, if not all, now require nonprofits to file for a permit and license to solicit donations under their laws. In Florida, this filing is approximately 11 pages. The filer must include the names, addresses and phone number, titles of each officer and director. The form must also declare if any of the organization’s leaders have issues of record under the law.
In the event the nonprofit entity owns a building, it can apply for a Real Estate Tax exemption. Once a nonprofit has been granted the Federal Income Tax Exemption with a Determination Letter from the IRS, all allowed income is not taxable. The IRS provides a list of allowable sources of revenue.
In Florida, the state also grants a Sales Tax for the nonprofit that possesses the IRS tax exemption on all purchases for the purpose of operating the nonprofit. Many municipal agencies also make financial allowances and offer grants like donations.
Community benefits
Nonprofits support community projects through financial support to build and maintain parks, pools, playgrounds, meeting spaces and a large variety of municipal needs. This saves municipalities from leveling tax dollars to residents. Nonprofits also create training and education programs for residents and groups. Safety programs have become a strong community support that takes tax dollars off the rolls.
Volunteer service
Volunteers demonstrate the gift of giving. Their actions to make things better in many different venues provide a strong incentive for others to do the same. On a personal level, the human personality is enhanced ... people feel good about themselves donating time, expertise and dollars. From a psychological perspective, medical professionals claim volunteering creates positive health outcomes.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is the founder/executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center. He can be reached by calling 847-899-9000. Email fherzog@tampabay.rr.com.
