Soliciting for charitable donations by nonprofits has come under greater scrutiny. The discovery of deceptive practices, misleading solicitations and outright fraud are the major concerns.
Most states now require official registrations to receive a permit/license to solicit donations. Over 40 states including Florida have statutory requirements as defined by law.
501(c)(3) nonprofits must register with governmental agencies for permission to solicit donations in their respective states. Recognized churches are usually exempt.
Nonprofits that solicit donations in states other than the one in which they reside must now file for permission to do so. Many states now require a copy of the IRS Determination Letter which exempts them from the federal income tax on donations. Stiff penalties are now in place for those who solicit without permission.
Filing for permission
Registration or filing for permission to solicit now requires a more lengthy document. The form includes questions about sources of and types of income and dollar amounts. A statement of mission and purpose and use of the funds may be required.
Some states have professional staff carefully examine all applications before granting the permit. Florida’s application now requires the names, titles and addresses of all the officers and directors and certification each has had no history with respect to the law.
Noncompliance penalties
Noncompliance penalties can be stiff. They can easily escalate upward of thousands of dollars. Not registering is a big gamble not worth the risk. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. It will not bring relief from compliance.
States today are cash poor. They’re quickly learning how to pursue and fine organizations attempting to avoid compliance.
Florida fees to register for solicitation permission start at $10 for a nonprofit with donations of $25,000 or less in their previous year. For groups receiving $10,000,000 the fee is $400.
Late fees can be as much as $25 for each month re-registration is missed. Organizations can request 60-day extensions to mitigate late penalties.
Review your state and federal nonprofit documents annually. Comply and keep clearly understood records. Pay the fees required on time.
Need help? The NonProfit Resource Center works with Citrus County nonprofits to stay in compliance with state and federal agencies.
Remember: “Experience Matters.”
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is the executive director and founder of the NonProfit Resource Center of Citrus County. He can be reached at: fherzog@tampabay.rr.com or 847-899-9000. Visit online at thenonprofitresourcecenter citrus county.com.
